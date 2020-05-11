PARTIDO COMUNISTA ALEMAN (DKP) – PARTIDO COMUNISTA DE LOS PUEBLOS DE ESPAÑA (PCPE) – PARTIDO COMUNISTA DE VENEZUELA (PCV)

LLAMAMIENTO ANTE LA EMERGENCIA SANITARIA INTERNACIONAL Covid-19

PARTIDOS COMUNISTAS Y OBREROS CONTRA LOS BLOQUEOS Y CONTRA LAS GUERRAS DEL IMPERIALISMO

Los Partidos Comunistas y Obreros que suscribimos este LLAMAMIENTO decimos:

El agravamiento de la situación internacional, derivada de la imparable crisis capitalista mundial, que hoy se expresa en el colapso de los sistemas sanitaros que se extiende por los distintos países, requiere de una decidida acción política y social que sitúe en primer plano las necesidades de la clase obrera internacional y de los distintos pueblos, las necesidades de la Humanidad en su conjunto. Los insuficientes recursos científicos disponibles, y el expolio de los sistemas sanitarios en los países capitalistas, como consecuencia de la aplicación de las políticas neoliberales de ajuste en interés del gran capital monopólico mundial, que aplican el FMI, BM, la UE, etc., hacen más difíciles las necesarias y urgentes medidas para defender la salud y la vida de la clase obrera y de los pueblos. La misma degradación de las sociedades capitalistas, que se sustentan en los valores del individualismo, el consumismo y el darwinismo social, añade aún mayores dificultades para gestionar esta crisis sanitaria, que requiere de valores de solidaridad, reparto y justicia social, que sí son valores que caracterizan a nuestros proyectos políticos revolucionarios cuyo objetivo es el socialismo-comunismo. El capitalismo se apresta en estos días a utilizar esta crisis sanitaria internacional como coartada para lanzar un nuevo ataque contra la clase obrera y contra los pueblos, fortaleciendo al capital financiero y a los monopolios, y reduciendo los salarios y los derechos de la clase obrera. Las pugnas interimperialistas generan una dinámica de violencia y depredación social, que terminan pagando los pueblos y los trabajadores. La clase obrera internacional y los pueblos han de reaccionar ante esta situación, hoy hegemonizada por una oligarquía mundial, porque la emergencia sanitaria tendrá consecuencias terribles en el corto plazo. Se hace necesario dejar en evidencia el agotamiento histórico de la formación capitalista en su fase imperialista, y la necesidad urgente de la construcción socialista para, así, enfrentar el inicio de una nueva etapa histórica, que el extraordinario desarrollo de las fuerzas productivas está exigiendo con apremio. Por todo ello hacemos un LLAMAMIENTO a poner en marcha cuantas iniciativas sean posibles para que la clase obrera y los pueblos levanten banderas de lucha: Por el cese inmediato de todos los bloqueos impuestos por el imperialismo, y el sionismo, a Cuba, Venezuela, República Popular Democrática de Corea, Irán, Palestina, Líbano, Nicaragua. Por el cese de las agresiones militares imperialistas, y sionistas, contra Afganistán, Siria, Yemen, Mali, Irán, Irak, Libia. Por el cese de las ocupaciones, y por la recuperación de la soberanía nacional, de los territorios de la República Árabe Saharaui Democrática, Palestina, Puerto Rico. Por el cese inmediato de la represión de las movilizaciones populares que se están dando en Chile, Bolivia, Colombia, Honduras. Por el derecho de la clase obrera y el pueblo trabajador de la ciudad y del campo, al pleno ejercicio de la libertad y a la organización sindical, a la negociación colectiva, a la huelga, la estabilidad laboral, y salarios suficientes para vivir dignamente. Por la socialización de los grandes y estratégicos medios de producción, financieros y de servicios esenciales para la sociedad, con ejercicio del control social obrero, campesino y popular. Finalmente hacemos un LLAMAMIENTO a avanzar en la coordinación de todas las luchas y fuerzas obreras campesinas y populares antiimperialistas en un amplio frente mundial, que organice la movilización social y política para la defensa de la soberanía de los pueblos, contra la guerra imperialista y contra los bloqueos, y por un orden social y económico internacional para la mayoría social, para toda la Humanidad, en las condiciones del actual desarrollo de las fuerzas productivas, que son capaces de dar solución a las grandes demandas de hoy. Las organizaciones que suscribimos estos LLAMAMIENTOS trabajaremos para sumar nuestras fuerzas y avanzar en los objetivos aquí enunciados.

¡POR LA HUMANIDAD, POR LA CLASE TRABAJADORA!

¡POR LA PAZ Y LA JUSTICIA SOCIAL!

¡POR EL SOCIALISMO-COMUNISMO!

PRIMERAS FIRMAS DE PP.CC.OO (SolidNet)

N° COUNTRY PARTY

1 ARGENTINA COMMUNIST PARTY OF ARGENTINA

2 ARMENIA COMMUNIST PARTY OF ARMENIA

3 AUSTRALIA COMMUNIST PARTY OF AUSTRALIA

4 BAHRAIN DEMOCRATIC PROGRESSIVE TRIBUNE

5 BANGLADESH COMMUNIST PARTY OF BANGLADESH

6 BELGIUM COMMUNIST PARTY OF BELGIUM

7 BOLIVIA COMMUNISTA PARTY OF BOLIVIA

8 BRAZIL BRAZILIAN COMMUNIST PARTY

9 BRAZIL COMMUNIST PARTY OF BRAZIL

10 BRITAIN COMMUNIST PARTY OF BRITAIN

11 BRITAIN NEW COMMUNIST PARTY OF BRITAIN

12 CANADA COMMUNIST PARTY OF CANADA

13 CHILE COMMUNIST PARTY OF CHILE

14 COLOMBIA COLOMBIAN COMMUNISTA PARTY

15 CROATIA SOCIALIST WORKER'S PARTY OF CROATIA

16 CUBA COMMUNIST PARTY OF CUBA

17 CZECH REPUBLIC COMMUNIST PARTY OF BOHEMIA AND MORAVIA

18 DENMARK COMMUNIST PARTY IN DENMARK

19 ECUADOR COMMUNIST PARTY OF ECUADOR

20 EGYPT EGYPTIAN COMMUNIST PARTY

21 FINLAND COMMUNIST PARTY OF FINLAND

22 GEORGIA UNIFIED COMMUNIST PARTY OF GEORGIA

23 GERMANY GERMAN COMMUNIST PARTY

24 HUNGARY HUNGARIAN WORKER'S PARTY

25 IRAN TUDEH PARTY OF IRAN

26 IRAQ IRAQI COMMUNIST PARTY

27 IRELAND COMMUNIST PARTY OF IRELAND

28 ISRAEL COMMUNIST PARTY OF ISRAEL

29 ITALY ITALIAN COMMUNIST PARTY

30 JORDAN JORDANIAN COMMUNIST PARTY

31 MALTA COMMUNIST PARTY OF MALTA

32 MEXICO POPULAR SOCIALIST PARTY - NATIONAL POLITICAL ASSOCIATION

33 NETHERLANDS NEW COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE NETHERLANDS

34 PAKISTAN COMMUNIST PARTY OF PAKISTAN

35 PALESTINE PALESTINIAN COMMUNIST PARTY

36 PALESTINE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE’S PARTY

37 PARAGUAY PARAGUAYAN COMMUNIST PARTY

38 PERU PERUAN COMMUNIST PARTY

39 PHILIPPINES PHILIPPINE COMMUNIST PARTY (PKP-1930)

40 ROMANIA ROMANIAN COMMUNIST PARTY

41 ROMANIA ROMANIAN SOCIALIST PARTY

42 SERBIA COMMUNISTS OF SERBIA

43 SPAIN COMMUNIST PARTY OF SPAIN

44 SPAIN COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE PEOPLES OF SPAIN

45 SUDAN SUDANESE COMMUNIST PARTY

46 SYRIA SYRIAN COMMUNIST PARTY (UNIFIED)

47 SYRIA SYRIAN COMMUNISTA PARTY

48 USA COMMUNIST PARTY USA

49 UKRAINE COMMUNIST PARTY OF UKRAINE

50 UKRAINE UNION OF COMMUNISTS OF UKRAINE

51 URUGUAY COMMUNIST PARTY OF URUGUAY

52 VENEZUELA COMMUNIST PARTY OF VENEZUELA

FIRMAS DE OTROS PARTIDOS Y ORGANIZACIONES

1. ARGENTINA Partido de la Liberación

2. FRANCE Pôle de Renaissance Communiste

3. MEXICO Partido de los Comunistas México

4. MOROCCO Vía Democrática

5. PALESTINE Frente Popular de Liberación de Palestina

6. PALESTINE Frente Democrático de Liberación de Palestina

7. GALIZA Unión do Povo Galego

8. SPAIN Red Roja

9. SPAIN Iniciativa Comunista

10. SPAIN Unión Proletaria

11. SWITZERLAND Partei der Arbeit Schweiz PdAS - PSP

12. SWITZERLAND Partito Comunista Svizzera

Secretarías Internacionales DKP, PCPE y PCV

11 de mayo de 2020

Este llamamiento conjunto está abierto a adhesiones y firmas.





GERMAN COMMUNIST PARTY (DKP) – COMMUNIST PARTY OF PEOPLES OF SPAIN (PCPE) – COMMUNIST PARTY OF VENEZUELA (PCV)

GENERAL APPEAL REGARDING THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH EMERGENCY Covid-19

WORKERS AND COMMUNIST PARTIES AGAINST BLOCKADES AND IMPERIALIST WARS

The Communist and Workers' parties that suscribe the present APPEAL declare:

1. The serious international situation which has come from the unstoppable global capitalist crisis - now expressed as a health emergency that spreads throughout so many countries - requires strong and decisive social and political action that puts the needs of the working class, of the different people's of the world and of human kind above everything else.

2. The insufficient scientific resources, as well as the robbery of public health services, carried out by the capitalist countries under neo-liberal adjustment policies in the interest of the world's large monopolistic capital, which are imposed by the EU, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, etc, bring with them greater difficulties concerning the urgent and much needed measures which should be taken immediately to defend both the health and the lives of the working class and the people.

3. The degradation suffered by the capitalist societies, which are based on individual self-interest, consumerism and social Darwinism, adds even greater difficulties to efforts to deal with this health crisis, that requires values of solidarity, sharing and social justice: the values present in all of our revolutionary political projects aimed at socialism-communism.

4. Currently, capitalism takes advantage of the current health crisis as a perfect alibi to unleash a new attack against both the working class and all peoples, strengthening financial capital and monopolies and adding new cuts to salaries and to the rights of the working class. The inter-imperialist conflicts contribute to the spiraling rise of violence and social predation that, at the end, will be paid for by people and workers alike.

5. The international working class, along with the people, must react to this situation – today under the control of world oligarchies – for the health emergency will bring short time terrible consequences. It is necessary to show further evidence of the present historical wreckage of capitalism at its imperialist stage, as well as the urgent need for socialist construction in order to face the beginning of a new historical stage so much claimed by the current and extraordinary development of the productive forces.

6. That is why we send out a massive appeal in order to start as many actions as possible so that the peoples and the working class raise their flags of struggle.

a. For the complete stop of imperialist blockades imposed against Cuba, Venezuela, Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Nicaragua.

b. For the immediate end of imperialist military aggressions in Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Mali, Iraq, Libya.

c. For the immediate end of occupations and for the recovery of the national sovereignty of the Arabic Republic of Sahara, Palestine, Puerto Rico.

d. For the immediate end to the repression of social movements in Chile, Bolivia, Colombia, Honduras.

e. For the right of the working class and the working people both from the cities and rural areas, to fully exercise their freedom and union organization, to collective bargaining, to strike, job stability, and sufficient wages to live with dignity.

f. For the socialization of the large and strategic means of production, financial and essential services for society, under workers, peasants and popular control.

7. Finally, we make an APPEAL to advance in the coordination of all the workers', peasants and popular anti-imperialist struggles and forces in a Global Front, capable of organizing political and social mobilization for the defense of people´s sovereignty, against imperialist war, and against all blockades; for an international social order for the benefit of social majorities – for the whole of mankind - , under the conditions given by the current development of productive forces, able, as it is well known today, to cover all social demands.

8. The organizations hearby signed up to this APPEAL will work together to add up our strength to, and to go further, in the above mentioned aims.

FOR THE WHOLE OF THE HUMAN KIND, FOR THE WORKING CLASS!

FOR PEACE AND SOCIAL JUSTICE!

FOR SOCIALISM AND COMMUNISM!

FIRST SIGNATURES OF COMMUNIST AND WORKERS’ PARTIES (SolidNet)

N° COUNTRY PARTY

1 ARGENTINA COMMUNIST PARTY OF ARGENTINA

2 ARMENIA COMMUNIST PARTY OF ARMENIA

3 AUSTRALIA COMMUNIST PARTY OF AUSTRALIA

4 BAHRAIN DEMOCRATIC PROGRESSIVE TRIBUNE

5 BANGLADESH COMMUNIST PARTY OF BANGLADESH

6 BELGIUM COMMUNIST PARTY OF BELGIUM

7 BOLIVIA COMMUNISTA PARTY OF BOLIVIA

8 BRAZIL BRAZILIAN COMMUNIST PARTY

9 BRAZIL COMMUNIST PARTY OF BRAZIL

10 BRITAIN COMMUNIST PARTY OF BRITAIN

11 BRITAIN NEW COMMUNIST PARTY OF BRITAIN

12 CANADA COMMUNIST PARTY OF CANADA

13 CHILE COMMUNIST PARTY OF CHILE

14 COLOMBIA COLOMBIAN COMMUNISTA PARTY

15 CROATIA SOCIALIST WORKER'S PARTY OF CROATIA

16 CUBA COMMUNIST PARTY OF CUBA

17 CZECH REPUBLIC COMMUNIST PARTY OF BOHEMIA AND MORAVIA

18 DENMARK COMMUNIST PARTY IN DENMARK

19 ECUADOR COMMUNIST PARTY OF ECUADOR

20 EGYPT EGYPTIAN COMMUNIST PARTY

21 FINLAND COMMUNIST PARTY OF FINLAND

22 GEORGIA UNIFIED COMMUNIST PARTY OF GEORGIA

23 GERMANY GERMAN COMMUNIST PARTY

24 HUNGARY HUNGARIAN WORKER'S PARTY

25 IRAN TUDEH PARTY OF IRAN

26 IRAQ IRAQI COMMUNIST PARTY

27 IRELAND COMMUNIST PARTY OF IRELAND

28 ISRAEL COMMUNIST PARTY OF ISRAEL

29 ITALY ITALIAN COMMUNIST PARTY

30 JORDAN JORDANIAN COMMUNIST PARTY

31 MALTA COMMUNIST PARTY OF MALTA

32 MEXICO POPULAR SOCIALIST PARTY - NATIONAL POLITICAL ASSOCIATION

33 NETHERLANDS NEW COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE NETHERLANDS

34 PAKISTAN COMMUNIST PARTY OF PAKISTAN

35 PALESTINE PALESTINIAN COMMUNIST PARTY

36 PALESTINE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE’S PARTY

37 PARAGUAY PARAGUAYAN COMMUNIST PARTY

38 PERU PERUAN COMMUNIST PARTY

39 PHILIPPINES PHILIPPINE COMMUNIST PARTY (PKP-1930)

40 ROMANIA ROMANIAN COMMUNIST PARTY

41 ROMANIA ROMANIAN SOCIALIST PARTY

42 SERBIA COMMUNISTS OF SERBIA

43 SPAIN COMMUNIST PARTY OF SPAIN

44 SPAIN COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE PEOPLES OF SPAIN

45 SUDAN SUDANESE COMMUNIST PARTY

46 SYRIA SYRIAN COMMUNIST PARTY (UNIFIED)

47 SYRIA SYRIAN COMMUNISTA PARTY

48 USA COMMUNIST PARTY USA

49 UKRAINE COMMUNIST PARTY OF UKRAINE

50 UKRAINE UNION OF COMMUNISTS OF UKRAINE

51 URUGUAY COMMUNIST PARTY OF URUGUAY

52 VENEZUELA COMMUNIST PARTY OF VENEZUELA

SIGNATURES OF OTHER PARTIES AND ORGANIZATIONS:

1. ARGENTINA Partido de la Liberación

2. FRANCE Pôle de Renaissance Communiste

3. MEXICO Partido de los Comunistas México

4. MOROCCO Vía Democrática

5. PALESTINE Frente Popular de Liberación de Palestina

6. PALESTINE Frente Democrático de Liberación de Palestina

7. GALIZA Unión do Povo Galego

8. SPAIN Red Roja

9. SPAIN Iniciativa Comunista

10. SPAIN Unión Proletaria

11. SWITZERLAND Partei der Arbeit Schweiz PdAS - PSP

12. SWITZERLAND Partito Comunista Svizzera

International Secretaries DKP, PCPE and PCV

May 11th 2020

The joint statement is open to further subscriptions.